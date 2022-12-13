Missouri softball freshman Taylor Pannell and 2023 commit Stefania Abruscato will be competing for the USA Softball junior women’s national team in 2023 after being listed as U-17/U-18 National Selection Event top performers.

Pannell earned first-team all-state honors in the circle during her senior season at Lee’s Summit West, helping lead the team to a Class 5 state championship. Pannell finished the season with 21-5 record.

  Sports reporter, fall 2022

