Missouri softball freshman Taylor Pannell and 2023 commit Stefania Abruscato will be competing for the USA Softball junior women’s national team in 2023 after being listed as U-17/U-18 National Selection Event top performers.
Pannell earned first-team all-state honors in the circle during her senior season at Lee’s Summit West, helping lead the team to a Class 5 state championship. Pannell finished the season with 21-5 record.
Abruscato, a member of the Tigers’ 2023 signing class, is individually ranked 13th overall in the Class of 2023 according to Extra Innings Softball. Abruscato has one more year remaining in high school before heading to Columbia.
Both displayed their skill in multiple events before ultimately participating in the 2022 High Performance Program National Selection Event. With 266 athletes at the event, Pannell and Abruscato were able to qualify as top performers.