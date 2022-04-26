After a dominant display of power, Missouri softball designated player Kimberly Wert earned SEC Player of the Week honors Tuesday.
Wert homered in each of the Tigers’ three games against Kentucky, helping Missouri complete a road sweep of its conference opponent. Wert totaled four home runs — including two grand slams — and 13 RBI in the series. She went 6 for 7 with three walks.
Wert’s performance was part of an overall resurgence for the Tigers’ lineup. Missouri scored 30 runs in three games against the Wildcats and collected two run-rule victories.