Missouri softball centerfielder Brooke Wilmes was nominated for the NCAA's Woman of the Year award. She was nominated for her "outstanding work in athletic competition and in the community."
The award is meant to celebrate the accomplishments of women across all three NCAA divisions.
Wilmes recorded a hit in all of Missouri's NCAA tournament games and hit five home runs in the six games. She had 79 hits on the season, tying a program record. She was named a third team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and was named to the NFCA Southeast All-Region team.
Wilmes was a softball instructor and mentor for young girls when she wasn't competing for the Tigers. She was also named to the 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll.