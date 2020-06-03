For Gerald Nathan and several other Missouri football players, Wednesday started with another Zoom call from coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
The coach has been having frequent Zoom calls with his team, Nathan said, and in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, the the calls have lead to loads of conversations — on equality, human rights and racism, among other things.
“He’s been harping on, as (one of) our core values, ‘Integrity is saying something, then actually doing it,’” Nathan said. “He’s been standing firm on everything, and that’s how we got together.”
Drinkwitz’s Wednesday morning call went a little further as, according to Nathan, he welcomed players who could to join him in their own march of solidarity.
That march became a group of Missouri student-athletes — accompanied by several coaches, UM System President Mun Choi, athletic director Jim Sterk and members of Columbia and MU police departments — who trekked from MU to the Boone County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.
The march came in the wake of demonstrations and protests nationwide over the death of Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
It’s estimated that more than 100 people participated in Wednesday’s athlete march, according to Mizzou Athletics spokesperson RJ Layton. They included Drinkwitz, men’s and women’s basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton and several assistant coaches in addition to Choi and Sterk.
The group started its march at 2 p.m. at the MU Columns and walked north on Eighth Street to the columns in front of the Boone County Courthouse. From there, the group kneeled at the courthouse plaza for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, to honor Floyd’s life and demand justice.
“Today we decided that action is what causes change,” Drinkwitz said in a statement. “Our integrity is when words and actions come into alignment. So we did that.
“This isn’t political, it’s a human rights issue,” he added.
Afterward, more than 50 of the student-athletes registered to vote, including Nathan.
“That was my heart behind it,” Nathan said about registering. “Like, if I’m going have a say in it, I should have action behind it, too.”
The suggestion that players register to vote came from Drinkwitz, too, Nathan said.
“He didn’t say we had to,” he said. “He said that’s something that we should do.”
The march continued a series of demonstrations in Columbia in protest of Floyd’s death. According to previous Missourian reporting, a peaceful protest took place Tuesday evening in downtown, and two cars struck two different protestors in events that took place Monday night.
This isn’t the first time Missouri football has demonstrated as part of a protest over race-related issues. The football program joined in the Concerned Student 1950 protests in November 2015, as a large number of black players announced a boycott of all football-related activities in support of a hunger strike being staged by graduate student Jonathan Butler until then-UM System President Tim Wolfe stepped down. That boycott, joined the next morning by the rest of the team, threatened the Tigers’ upcoming game against BYU, but Wolfe resigned 38 hours after the players announced their action.