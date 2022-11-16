Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams hosted Day 1 of the Mizzou Invite on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The three-day event also featured athletes from BYU, McKendree, Missouri S&T and San Jose State.
In the finals, the Missouri women’s A and B teams placed first and second, respectively, in the 200-meter freestyle relay. The A team finished with a time of 1 minute, 29.86 seconds, while the B team followed them with a 1:31:05 finish.
The men’s A team placed first with a time of 1:17:94 in the same event.
In the 500 freestyle, junior Jane Smith placed first for the MU women. Smith recorded a 4:48:91 time, while senior Macy Rink finished second with a time of 4:49:25.
Junior Mikolaj Malec took home first in the men’s 500 freestyle with a 4:23:52 finish. Senior Noah Scheuermann and freshman Ben Louis placed second and third, respectively, behind Malec.
The MU women took home the top four spots in the 200 individual medley finals. Senior Meredith Rees led the way with a time of 1:58:93. Freshman Fernanda de Goeij, senior Katrina Brathwaite and freshman Malin Grosse followed Rees in that order.
Senior Ben Patton placed first in the 200 IM for the men’s side. He finished with a time of 1:46:24, and senior Will Goodwin finished third.
In the 50 freestyle finals, the Missouri women claimed the top-five finishes. Junior Sierra Smith earned the top spot with a time of 22:84, with seniors Amy Feddersen and Alex Moderski, freshman Grace Hanson and sophomore Taylor Williams finishing behind her in that order.
Fifth-year athlete Jack Dahlgren placed first in the men’s 50 free with a time of 19:63. Senior Kevin Hammer placed third.
The MU women took the top three spots in the 400 medley relay. The Tigers’ A team placed first with a time of 3:36:16, with the B and C teams following in second and third, respectively. The men’s A team finished first in the 400 medley relay (3:06:95).
The meet continues with more swimming and diving events Thursday and Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m both days with prelims.