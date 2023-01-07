Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams both suffered losses to Tennessee on Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The 22nd-ranked men's team lost to the sixth-ranked Volunteers 175-120. The women's team lost 181-116 to the 14th-ranked Lady Volunteers.
Clement Secchi won the men's 200-yard freestyle by finishing in 1:37.13. The graduate student finished second in the men's 100 fly, completing the race in 46.67 seconds.
Jack Dahlgren paced the men's 200 backstroke in 1:46.46. Jakob Nissen took fourth place in the race in 1:49.79.
In the men's 100 backstroke, Dahlgren came in second in 47.50. Graduate student Eric Storms followed in third place, finishing in 47.90.
Meredith Rees came second in both races for the Tigers, finishing the women's 200 backstroke in 1:58.35. She completed the women's 100 backstroke in 54.02, followed by Sydney Bales, who finished in fifth place in 55.96.
Missouri came up short in the women's 100 breaststroke with Katrina Brathwaite earning second place in 1:04.21. Malin Grosse and Paige Striley followed, clocking in third place in 1:04.31 and fifth place in 1:05.23, respectively.
Brathwaite also finished second in the women's 200 breaststroke in 2:20.49. She was followed by third-place Holley Dennis in 2:21.78 and fourth-place Grosse in 2:22.21.
MU men's and women's dive totaled four first-place finishes on the day.
Carlo Lopez won the men's diving 1-meter, earning 309.9. Lopez also scored 351.38 to win the men's 3-meter dive.
Kamryn Wong led the women's diving 1-meter, scoring 270.60. Kayla Wilson took first place in the women's 3-meter dive, tallying 307.95.
CC men, women cruise past Owls
Columbia College men's basketball defeated William Woods 78-58 thanks to an 18-0 second-half run.
Tony Burks led the Cougars with 19 points, converting 11-of-12 free throws.
Columbia women's basketball defeated William Woods 66-41at Southwell Complex.
Hannah Ferguson led the Cougars with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Columbia men's basketball team travels to face Harris-Stowe at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis. The women's team next faces Harris-Stowe at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.
Stars unable to snap losing streak at Cottey
Stephens College basketball suffered its fourth straight loss Saturday, falling to Cottey 47-39 in Nevada.
Zaraya March led the Stars with 18 points and 14 rebounds, including 8 offensive boards.
Stephens will have a chance to snap its losing streak Tuesday when it faces University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. in St. Louis.