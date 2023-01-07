Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams both suffered losses to Tennessee on Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The 22nd-ranked men's team lost to the sixth-ranked Volunteers 175-120. The women's team lost 181-116 to the 14th-ranked Lady Volunteers. 

Clement Secchi won the men's 200-yard freestyle by finishing in 1:37.13. The graduate student finished second in the men's 100 fly, completing the race in 46.67 seconds. 

