Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive competed on Day 3 of the SEC Championships on Thursday in College Station, Texas.
The men’s team remained in seventh with 297.5 points despite racking up two podium finishes. The women’s team also could not jump up the leaderboard, remaining in 11th place with 217 points.
After setting a personal best Tuesday, fifth-year Jack Dahlgren returned to race in the 200-yard freestyle finals. Dahlgren finished in 1 minute, 31.34 seconds, placing second and earning Missouri 28 points. He finished behind Alabama’s Charlie Hawke, who edged out a victory by 0.14. MU sophomore Grant Bochenski made the bonus final, placing 24th in 1:35.71 and earning one point.
In the men’s 100 fly, Missouri graduate student Clement Secchi took home third, finishing in 45.08 and earning 27 points. Secchi placed behind eventual winner Josh Liendo of Florida and Jordan Crooks of Tennessee. MU’s Eric Storms and Daniel Wilson made the bonus final and placed 19th and 24th, respectively, earning seven total points for the Tigers.
After finishing the preliminaries in 17th place, freshman Jakub Nissen could only improve his time in the 400 IM bonus final. Nissen improved to 3:45.72 in the bonus, placing him 17th once more and earning nine points.
As for the women’s team, freshman Grace Hanson and sophomore Taylor Williams placed 15th (52.98) and 16th (53.12), respectively, in the 100 fly consolation final. The women’s team earned 23 points for the efforts of Hanson and Williams. LSU’s Maggie MacNeil won the event, finishing in 48.99 and setting a new SEC and SEC Championships record.
In the women’s 200 free finals, fifth-year Molly Gowans took 16th place. She finished in 1:47.29 and earned 11 points for Missouri.
MU returns Friday to compete in the 100 breast, 100 back, 200 fly, 400 medley relays and platform diving.