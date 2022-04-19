Missouri's swim and dive teams won six awards Monday at the annual ROARS student-athlete event, which recognizes athletes' accomplishments in their respective sports as well as in the classroom and the community.
MU swim and dive received the Tiger Cup Trophy Award. Both the men's and women's teams had a successful 2021-2022 season. The men's team (4-2) finished seventh at the SEC Championships and finished first at the Show-Me Showdown and the Mizzou Invite. The women's team (6-1) finished ninth in the SEC and won the Mizzou Invite and Show-Me Showdown.
Sarah Thompson received the Female Mizzou Made Award. Thompson is a Mizzou '39 award recipient and has had a successful five-year swimming career which includes winning a silver medal at the 2022 SEC Championships and owning the school's 50-yard freestyle record. Thompson has also earned First-Team All-America honors in two consecutive years at the NCAA Championships.
Jack DuBois received the Male Letterwinner Club Award. DuBois is the school's 500 freestyle record holder and has earned NCAA Championship invites in three of his four seasons.
Jack Dahlgren received the Male Individual Community Service Award. Owner of the school's 200 backstroke record after a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Championships, Dahlgren has also been a dominant force in the classroom being named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Amy Feddersen won the Female Individual Community Service Award. Feddersen was named to the SEC Community Service Team this season and was selected to the All-SEC Second Team.
Alex Moore won the Male For the Love of the Game Award. Despite a battle with Graves' disease that kept him out of the water for over a year, Moore returned in the 2019-2020 season and continued to swim for the following two seasons recording career-best times.