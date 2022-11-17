Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams finished Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite on Thursday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. It was the second day of the three-day competition.
MU women’s diving took the top three spots in the 1-meter finals. Fifth-year senior Sarah Rousseau finished first, scoring 305.40, while freshman Kamryn Wong finished second with 292.05 and junior Kayla Wilson rounded out the top three with a score of 283.40.
Collier Dyer scored 336.20 and Carlo Lopez 336.05 to finish second and third in the men’s diving 3M final.
The MU women’s A, B and C teams took the top three spots in the 200-yard medley relay. The A team finished first in 1 minute, 38.45 seconds, followed by the B team in 1:39.21 and Team C in 1:41.18.
In the men’s 200 medley relay, the MU A team took first in 1:25.71 and the B team took third in 1:27.07.
In the men’s 800 freestyle relay, the Tigers’ A team finished first, with a time of 6:32.00.
The MU women’s team swept the top three spots in the women’s 100 butterfly. Sophomore Taylor Williams took the top spot at 52.87, followed by freshman Grace Hanson at 53.59 and freshman Paige Striley at 53.91. In the men’s division of the event, MU graduate student Clement Secchi finished in first place with a time of 46.11.
Two MU sophomores, Rylee O’Neil (4:23.07) and Brecken Merkel (4:23.18), finished second and third in the women’s 400 individual medley.
Freshman Jakub Nissen took first place in the men’s 400 IM with a time of 3:49.35, while junior Mikolaj Malec finished third with a time of 3:54.93.
The MU men and women each swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle. Women’s senior Macy Rink finished first in 1:47.69, while fifth-year senior Molly Gowans (1:47.95) and freshman Karolina Bank (1:49.13) came in second and third. For the men’s team, fifth-year senior Jack Dahlgren finished first in 1:34.74 and sophomores Calvin Windle and Grant Bochenski finished second and third, respectively, each recording times of 1:38.06.
Senior Katrina Brathwaite finished third in 1:01.58 in the women’s 100 breaststroke. Senior Ben Patton finished first in 52.94 in the men’s 100 breaststroke.
Senior Meredith Rees took first place in the women’s 100 backstroke with a time of 52.60, and senior Amy Feddersen took third in 53.28.
Secchi took another first, this one in the men’s 100 backstroke, with a time of 46.44. Eric Storms finished third in 47.55.
Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams finish the Mizzou Invite on Friday.