Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams finished Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite on Thursday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. It was the second day of the three-day competition.

MU women’s diving took the top three spots in the 1-meter finals. Fifth-year senior Sarah Rousseau finished first, scoring 305.40, while freshman Kamryn Wong finished second with 292.05 and junior Kayla Wilson rounded out the top three with a score of 283.40.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you