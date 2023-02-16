Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive competed on Day 3 of the SEC Championships on Thursday in College Station, Texas.

The men’s team remained in seventh with 297.5 points despite racking up two podium finishes. The women’s team also could not jump up the leaderboard, remaining in 11th place with 217 points.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

