Swimmers from all over Missouri line up for the 100m freestyle Jan. 22 at Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia. 

 Nevin Dubinski/Missourian

Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at 12 p.m. on each of the three days of the meet.

The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with the diving finals also taking place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The finals for Friday’s diving competition will start at the end of prelims.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

