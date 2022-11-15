Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at 12 p.m. on each of the three days of the meet.
The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with the diving finals also taking place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The finals for Friday’s diving competition will start at the end of prelims.
The Mizzou Invite is the sixth event of the year for the Missouri men’s team and the fifth event of the year for Missouri’s women’s team. Both squads opened the year with trips to Georgia where the men’s and women’s teams took third and second, respectively. Wednesday will be the first time back at the Mizzou Aquatic Center for both teams after they took down Purdue on Oct. 14-15.
MU, Cal Baptist, Wyoming, Missouri S&T (men only), Nebraska (women only) and San Jose State (women only) will compete in the swimming events. For the diving events, MU, North Carolina, Air Force, Wyoming, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, BYU, Cal Baptist, Kansas and Nebraska will compete for a win.