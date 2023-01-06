The Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams both lost to Louisville on Friday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The MU men's team lost 175-125, and the women's team lost 207-93.
The MU men's team lost both relays — the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Clement Secchi finished first in the men's 100 backstroke in 47.05 seconds. The graduate student also won the 200 backstroke in 1:43.96.
Jack Dahlgren took first in the men's 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:34.37. Jan Zubik won the men's 200 butterfly in 1:45.16. Mikolaj Malec came in second in the men's 1,000 freestyle in 9:10.25, just behind Louisville's Ilia Sibirtsev at 9:10.16.
Collier Dyer won the men's 1-meter dive, scoring 312.53.
The MU women's team also lost both its relays — the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Meredith Rees paced the women's 100 backstroke, finishing in 52.48. Katrina Brathwaite took first in the women's 100 breaststroke in 1:00.87.
Kayla Wilson won the women's 3-meter dive, scoring 319.13.
The Tigers host Tennessee at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center.