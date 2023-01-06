The Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams both lost to Louisville on Friday at Mizzou Aquatic Center. The MU men's team lost 175-125, and the women's team lost 207-93.

The MU men's team lost both relays — the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

Recommended for you