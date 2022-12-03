Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive team both defeated Missouri State in their respective duals Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center.

The Tigers swept the free relay events, with the men’s team taking the win in 2 minutes, 59.88 seconds, and the women’s team finishing first in 3:20.22.

