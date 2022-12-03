Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive team both defeated Missouri State in their respective duals Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center.
The Tigers swept the free relay events, with the men’s team taking the win in 2 minutes, 59.88 seconds, and the women’s team finishing first in 3:20.22.
Kamryn Wong won both the women’s 1-meter and 3-meter dive competitions, scoring 282.30 and 310.35, respectively. Carlo Lopez won the men’s 1-meter dive with a score of 347.48, while Collier Dyer pipped Lopez for the crown in the the 3-meter event with a score of 348.
Three MU swimmers finished the dual with multiple individual events titles.
Jack Dahlgren won the men’s 200-yard butterfly (1:44.96), the 100 freestyle (43.96) and the 100 IM (48.22). Macy Rink captured the women’s 1,000 freestyle (10:05.60) and the 200 freestyle (1:48.67). Meredith Rees finished first in both the women’s 100 freestyle (49.96) and the 100 IM (55.55).
The Tigers don’t compete for more than a month, next facing Louisville on Jan. 6 at Mizzou Aquatic Center.
CC volleyball’s season ends in NAIA quarters
Columbia College volleyball’s season came to an end at the hands of No. 2 Jamestown in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship quarterfinals in Sioux City, Iowa. The Jimmies swept the Cougars (25-10, 25-18, 25-17).
The Cougars knocked off No. 12 Missouri Baptist and No. 9 Viterbo in pool play to reach the quarterfinals, but Jamestown hit .307% as a team to end CC’s run.
Allana Capella led the Cougars with eight kills, followed by Ellie Rockers with seven and Sure Gundogan with 6. Luisa Ferreira notched a team-leading 23 assists and 12 digs.
Columbia ends the year 29-11.
CC women’s hoops defeats Central Baptist
Abby Backes scored 18 points, Mackenzie Hess added 15 and Columbia College women’s basketball rolled past Central Baptist 79-47 in Conway, Arkansas.
The Cougars improved to 7-3 and 3-1 in American Midwest Conference play in coach James Arnold’s first season at the helm.
Columbia next faces Grand Canyon University in an exhibition game Dec. 11 in Phoenix. The game will air on ESPN+.
Cougars drop conference matchup
Columbia College men’s basketball lost for the first time in conference play this season, as Central Baptist defeated the Cougars 75-72 in Conway, Arkansas.
The Cougars (8-4, 2-1 AMC) took a one-point lead into halftime, but were unable to hold on against the Mustangs.
Marlon Allen recorded a 12-rebound, 10-point double-double for CC. Collin Parker led the Cougars with 19 points.
The Cougars next face College of the Ozarks at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.