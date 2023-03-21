When French swimmer Clément Secchi first joined the Missouri men’s swimming and diving team this past fall, he had two goals — “There (were) two meets I wanted to do: SECs and NC(AA)s,” Secchi said.
Secchi, a graduate student in his final year of eligibility, completed his first goal in College Station, Texas, in February at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships.
In the men’s 200-yard butterfly, Secchi stood on the top step of the podium after finishing in 1 minute, 41.07 seconds. His victory was Missouri’s lone gold medal at the championships.
His performance came one day after a third-place finish in the men’s 100 fly. Notching two podium finishes is nothing new for Secchi, but he said this one felt different.
“It was great to prove (to) all the other universities and coaches that didn’t want to recruit me that, today, I was the best in the SEC.”
But even Secchi admitted that Missouri wasn’t his first choice, and he never saw himself being in Columbia.
From Marseille to Montreal
Secchi’s story begins in a city over 450 miles south of Paris — Aix-en-Provence, France — where he played tennis and soccer growing up.
Off the coast of the island of Corsica, he learned to swim and found his passion for it. Secchi said he enjoyed the companionship with his friends in the pool and the competition it created growing up.
Secchi began swimming competitively at 7 years old and joined his first club team — Pays d’Aix Natation — around age 10. His father, Frederic, and his mother, Anne, could never take him to practice, as they were busy with their day jobs as a chief financial officer and a lawyer, respectively. In turn, Secchi’s coaches drove him to and from his home.
His parents’ time-consuming schedules taught Secchi a lesson he would take into the pool, given his small stature growing up.
“(To) keep up with the physical advantage (other competitors) had when I was younger, my only way was hard work,” Secchi said. “I couldn’t rely on talent because it wasn’t there.”
Secchi’s hard work prompted his decision to come to America in search of an NCAA program after high school. However, as he looked for the best school to earn a management degree and to challenge him in the pool, Secchi never found one that suited him.
Looking elsewhere, he found a home at McGill University in Montreal, located in the French-speaking province of Quebec. One reason for Secchi’s decision was an agreement between the governments of France and Quebec that would help him financially.
“The rule is that French nationals can come and they’ll pay national tuition. And the national tuition is about $11,000 (Canadian) a year, which is still peanuts compared to American tuition,” McGill coach Peter Carpenter said.Another factor was McGill’s rise as a swim program over the past decade. Carpenter was appointed coach in 2009, inheritingmen’s and women’s teams that ranked outside the top 10 in the country. He immediately set the tone for his teams, calling the previous team a “social club.”
“I would think that the biggest thing that we’ve done over the last five, seven years, was really completing the job that I set out when I first got to McGill, which was to reframe the culture of the team,” Carpenter said. “Something that I really delved into and started thinking about a lot was the notion of coaching the person as opposed to coaching the athlete.”
Carpenter knew that winning was the ultimate goal. He also knew his job wasn’t just to coach, but to be a supportive outlet for his athletes as well. Performance in the pool was secondary to “how they’re doing globally in life,” Carpenter said.
Secchi bought into that ideal, but not at first. Carpenter described him in the beginning as “a very headstrong, ultra-competitive, ultra-confident young man.”
Secchi wanted to be the best at his craft, trying to prove U.S. colleges who ignored him wrong.. He worked out constantly, but was affected for days if they went poorly.
“What I saw was someone who really needed my coaching style,” Carpenter said.
In his first year at McGill, Carpenter and Secchi talked frequently. Carpenter slowly helped Secchi gain perspective and learn to love himself in his failures and successes. In doing so, Secchi performed even better in the pool.
He earned McGill Rookie of the Year his freshman year, McGill Athlete of the Year three seasons in a row and the 2022 U Sports (Canadian NCAA) Athlete of the Year. And while his athletic growth was apparent, Carpenter saw Secchi grow as a human and a leader too.
“I am far more proud of the person he’s become than I am of the performances that he had,” Carpenter said. “He was always the person that everyone could look at and say, ‘That’s the way I gotta do it.’”
Today, McGill is a regular top-five swimming school in Canada and Carpenter called Secchi “the single-biggest elevator” of the program.
Rushing to Missouri
During the spring of his senior year at McGill, Secchi decided it was time to take his talents to America. He received plenty of offers, but one stuck out.
“I had a few talks with different coaches, and Mizzou was just by far the best talk I had,” Secchi said.
Secchi announced his commitment to Missouri via Instagram on July 13, 2022.
However, Secchi got COVID-19 at the European championships in mid-August, causing him to miss his first two weeks at Missouri.
“I just picked up my visa at the embassy, and then I left for Mizzou right away,” Secchi said. “So I barely had a week of rest, and I didn’t plan much before.”
Once he gained his bearings in Columbia, the French native was as skilled as advertised in the pool. In his first meet against Georgia last October, Secchi earned his first and second Tiger podiums, placing second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 fly.
It took Secchi a week to earn his first wins in the SEC, winning the 100 and 200 fly at the SMU Classic. At the Mizzou Invite last November, Secchi set the fastest men’s 200 Fly in the country at the time, finishing in 1:41.81.
When the season shifted to College Station for the SECs this past month and Secchi came home with a win and another podium finish, Secchi was thankful for the experience.
“These coaches definitely believed in me and knew I was capable of doing this,” Secchi said. “That was really good to do it for them and do it for the team.”
While Secchi competed at the SECs, Carpenter and his team watched via Zoom. They said they were elated for Secchi’s 200 fly victory.
Soon after, Missouri honored Secchi in front of 15,000 fans during its men’s basketball win over Mississippi State. He said it was “something you don’t do every day,” and something he has never done in his swimming career.
What’s next
Representing France at the highest level has always been a dream of Secchi’s, but he never joined the French junior national team, so it never seemed realistic. That changed when he joined the largest swimming club in France, Cercle des nageurs de Marseille, in 2020.
At Marseille, Secchi admitted that he did not perform to his standards and was humbled by how naturally gifted some of the French national swimmers were.
“I didn’t have many expectations for nationals,” Secchi said. “I just knew that I was in my best shape ever at university nationals.”The experience opened his mind to international competition, though, and urged him to compete for France. Returning two years later for the 2022 French Championships, Secchi was the national champion in the 100 fly and runner-up in the 200 fly. This past August, he was part of the French 4x100 relay that finished second at the European Championships, earning Secchi his first international medal. As his focus is set to shift to prepping for the 2024 Olympics after the season, Secchi knows that the NCAAs are a great sendoff for his one-year career at Missouri.
“I followed all the results from all the other conferences. I’m coming in as an underdog,” Secchi said. “I can’t control the competition, but I know that in my absolute (best) performance, I can do it.”
Secchi will compete in the 200 fly as the eighth seed, the 100 fly as the 14th seed and the 100 backstroke as the 17th seed.
MU men’s swim and dive heads to Minneapolis
Secchi, along with four other MU swimmers, two divers and four alternates, head to Minneapolis for the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships from March 22-25.
Joining Secchi in the 200 fly, freshman Jan Zubik is the 29th seed.
Fifth-year Jack Dahlgren headlines the 200 free as the second seed after setting a new school record in that distance in his leg of the 800 free relay at the SEC Championships. Dahlgren will also compete in the 200 back as the 12th seed and the 100 back as the 20th seed. The All-American finished sixth in last year’s 200 back.
Seniors Ben Patton and Will Goodwin will compete for MU as well, with Patton in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke and Goodwin in the 200 breast. Patton, fresh off his third-place finish at the SEC Championships in the 200 IM, is the 20th seed in the event.
In the 100 breast, where he earned an All-American honorable mention in 2021, Patton sits as the 16th seed. In the 200 breast, Goodwin is the 18th seed in his first career NCAAs.
After qualifying at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships earlier this month, divers Carlo Lopez and Collier Dyer will compete in the platform and 3-meter dives, respectively. For Lopez, the trip to Minneapolis will be his fourth NCAA berth and third appearance overall.
Lopez missed the 2020 NCAAs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His career-best placement in the platform is 21st. Dyer competes in his first NCAAs on Friday after finishing sixth in the 3-meter zone championship.
MU’s Grant Bochenski, Calvin Windle, Kevin Hammer and Eric Storms will serve as relay alternates.
The championships begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the 200 medley and 800 free relays in Minneapolis.