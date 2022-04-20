Senior Jack Dahlgren will continue to be a major contributor to Missouri men’s swim program after announcing Wednesday his decision to use his fifth year of eligibility for the 2022-23 season.
“In one of the easiest decisions of my life, I have decided to use my fifth year of eligibility,” Dahlgren said in a news release. “I plan to pursue a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering while continuing my swim career at Mizzou. My times are getting better and my goals bigger every year, so the job isn’t finished yet. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and support staff at Mizzou for their support and making this choice so simple.”
Dahlgren has earned nine All-American honors over his first four years, including two first-team accolades. He currently holds the school’s record in the 200-yard backstroke, which he broke during prelims at the 2022 NCAA Championships. He went on to finish in sixth place in the event in the finals. Dahlgren also holds the school record in the 800 freestyle relay.
Dahlgren’s accomplishments aren’t just limited to the pool. He also was named the 2022 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.