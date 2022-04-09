MU sophomore Mikolaj Malec will compete for Poland in the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games this summer.
Malec's hometown of Chorzelów, Poland, is located in the southeastern province of Podkarpackie, which borders Ukraine and Slovakia.
Malec qualified to swim in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 59.01 seconds. The event has been a strength of Malec's through his swimming career, finishing 3rd in the 200 back at the 2019 Polish National Championships and placing 19th at the 2020 SEC Championships.
The FISU Summer World University Games will run from June 26 through July 7 and will be held in Chengdu, China.