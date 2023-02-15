Ben Patton

Ben Patton

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive returned to action for Day 2 of the Southeastern Conference Championships on Wednesday in College Station, Texas.

After starting the day in fifth, the MU men fell to seventh place with 214.5 points, trailing 10-time defending SEC men’s champions Florida, which has 542.5 points. The Tigers’ women’s team fell to 11th place with 177 points after starting the day ninth, also trailing the Gators, who have 502 points.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish

