Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive returned to action for Day 2 of the Southeastern Conference Championships on Wednesday in College Station, Texas.
After starting the day in fifth, the MU men fell to seventh place with 214.5 points, trailing 10-time defending SEC men’s champions Florida, which has 542.5 points. The Tigers’ women’s team fell to 11th place with 177 points after starting the day ninth, also trailing the Gators, who have 502 points.
After finishing fourth in the preliminaries of the 200-yard individual medley, senior Ben Patton notched Missouri‘s first podium of the event, finishing third in 1 minute, 42.98 seconds. Patton was four-tenths of a second behind second place, and he added 27 points to the men’s total.
In the men’s 200 free relays, the Tigers quartet of Daniel Wilson, Jack Dahlgren, Grant Bochenski and Kevin Hammer finished fourth in 1:16.39, earning 52 points. On the women’s side, MU’s Grace Hanson, Sierra Smith, Meredith Rees and Alex Moderski finished ninth in 1:29.73, earning the Tigers 40 points.
After finishing ninth in the 3-meter prelims Tuesday, freshman diver Kamryn Wong finished 12th in the 1-meter prelims with 267.90 points. Junior Kayla Wilson finished 26th with 230.40.
Also at the event, 2020 Olympic gold medalist and LSU graduate student Maggie MacNeil set SEC, pool and LSU recordq in the 50 free, finishing in 20.98 and missing out on the NCAA record by .14.
Elsewhere, Tennessee sophomore Jordan Crooks joined the elusive 17-second club in the men’s 50 free final finishing in 17.93, joining Caeleb Dressel as the only man to accomplish the feat. Crooks defended his SEC men’s 50 free crown and broke Dressel’s SEC meet record of 18.23, which was set in 2016.
On Thursday, Missouri will compete in the 100 fly, 400 individual medley and the men’s 3-meter diving on Day 3 of the championships.