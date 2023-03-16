Missouri women’s swim and dive returned Thursday for Day 2 of the NCAA Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The relay quartet of Alex Moderski, Molly Gowans, Meredith Rees and Sierra Smith competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay and finished 19th in 1 minute, 29.36 seconds.
Much like Wednesday, the Virginia relay team led the pack in the 200 free relay. The defending two-time NCAA champions set a new pool and meet record in Knoxville, finishing in 1:24.51. The Cavaliers already hold the NCAA record in the event after they finished in 1:23.87 last month.
Missouri will return at 10 a.m. Friday as Rees looks to top her career-best 14th place finish in the 100 backstroke and the relay team competes in the 400 medley relay.
Columbia lacrosse cannot overcome Concordia
Columbia College men's lacrosse fell to Concordia University (Mich.) 15-13.
Columbia (1-1) started the game hot, finishing the first half up 9-8. Three of those goals came from senior John Thomas, playing in his home state of Indiana. Thomas scored two more goals in the second half.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they would give up seven goals in the second half while only managing to score four of their own. Sophomore goalkeeper Bryce Peltier finished the game with 11 saves and 15 goals allowed.
The Cougars will now move on to play Benedictine College on Tuesday in Atchinson, Kansas.