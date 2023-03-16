Missouri women’s swim and dive returned Thursday for Day 2 of the NCAA Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The relay quartet of Alex Moderski, Molly Gowans, Meredith Rees and Sierra Smith competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay and finished 19th in 1 minute, 29.36 seconds.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you