Missouri swimming senior Danny Kovac was named to the 2021-22 U.S. national team. The team features the top six competitors in each of the individual Olympic events.
Kovac finished with a personal best 51.61 in the 100 fly in the 2020 Olympic Trials, finishing as the sixth-fastest American in the trial. He finished eighth in the trial finals.
He was named an All-American after finishing fifth in the 100 fly at the NCAA Championships. Kovac was also an All-American in the 200 IM and the 400-medley relay, while being an honorable mention in the 200 fly and 400-free relay.
Kovac also holds school records in the 200 fly and the 200 IM.