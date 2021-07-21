Missouri tennis has added South Carolina transfer Gabriella Martinez, coach Chris Wootton announced in a release Wednesday.
The Valencia, Spain, native has three years of eligibility remaining.
She won 15 singles and doubles matches in her first two seasons, with six coming in SEC competition.
Martinez was the No. 11 prospect in Spain before joining South Carolina and was ranked as high as No. 57 in the world in the International Tennis Federation Junior Rankings. She won three singles titles and one doubles title in the 2017-18 season.