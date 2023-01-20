Missouri tennis secured its third straight win, defeating Central Arkansas 7-0 on Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
The Tigers began the dual by winning all three doubles matches to secure the first point. No. 1 singles player Mae Canete tallied the second point for MU with a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and her sister Inah Canete (No. 5) won her match 6-2, 6-0.
In the remaining singles matches, no Tiger dropped a set, as Missouri completed the sweep. The dual marked the Tigers' third consecutive sweep.
Missouri (9-1) has three weeks off before its next dual, when the Tigers face Illinois at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sunset Tennis in St. Louis. It will be considered a home dual for the Tigers, who are working around the temporary closing of Green Tennis Center.
MU gymnastics edged by LSU
No. 12 Missouri gymnastics lost to No. 13 LSU 197.150-196.525 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
LSU outscored Missouri on three of the four events — vault (49.475-49.050), bars (49.425-49.250) and floor (49.300-49.275). The teams tied on beam at 48.950.
LSU junior Haleigh Bryant recorded a perfect score on vault.
Missouri next faces Lindenwood and Texas Woman's in the Lindenwood Quad on Jan. 29 in St. Charles.