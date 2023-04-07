Missouri women's tennis fell to Alabama 4-1 on Friday at the Country Club of Columbia. 

In the singles competition, Missouri (10-13, 1-10 Southeastern Conference) was swept by the Crimson Tide.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you