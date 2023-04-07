Missouri women's tennis fell to Alabama 4-1 on Friday at the Country Club of Columbia.
In the singles competition, Missouri (10-13, 1-10 Southeastern Conference) was swept by the Crimson Tide.
Missouri did find success in the doubles competition, however, with a win from Mae Canete and Inah Canete, who earned a 6-1 victory. Andrea Artimedi and Emelie Schwarte claimed the second and final victory of the day for the Tigers with a 6-3 win.
The Tigers next face No. 12 Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
CC earns top-5 finish Day 1 of Lincoln Open
Gavin Frantz finished fourth in the hammer throw competition with a 177-foot, two inch toss on his final attempt for Columbia College track and field. He was the only Cougar to place in the top-five on the first day of competition.
Columbia picked up a pair of top-10 finishes in the men's shot putt competition, with Kenny Miller and Gavin Frantz placing eighth and ninth, respectively. Miller placed with a throw of 45 feet, 10 inches, while Fratz came up slightly shorter with 45 feet, 2.5 inches.
The Cougars will continue competition in the Lincoln Open on Saturday.
CC baseball fires two game shutout
Columbia College baseball defeated Williams Baptist in both games of its games, winning by scores of 10-0 and 4-0.
Columbia's pitching starred, with both starting pitchers throwing complete-game shutouts.
Junior Dan Fick was the starting pitcher for the Cougars' (24-12, 8-3 American Midwest Conference) first game, where he put together one of his strongest performances of the season. Fick only surrendered one hit in his seven innings pitched and tallied seven strikeouts. He also added another win to his record, making him 6-0 this season.
Sophomore Bryce Taylor started the second game. He pitched nine innings, giving up five hits and zero runs. Taylor had a rough outing in his latest start against Lyon College but rebounded well Friday.
Junior Devyn Lopez hit his third home run of the season. Junior Brayden McGinnis hit his ninth home run of the year just three innings later.
The Cougars conclude their series with William Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday.
CC softball rolls Harris-Stowe
Columbia College softball cruised past Harris-Stowe in its doubleheader, winning 15-1 and 13-0. Neither game went past the fifth inning.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the first game, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the first. The inning featured five RBI singles, a fielder's choice RBI, a run walked in, a Tasia Green RBI double and a two-RBI triple from Emily King.
Columbia added one run in the second inning with an RBI single, three more tallies in the third inning — thanks to an Athena Wheeler homer — and a final run in the fourth for the seventh RBI single of the day.
Mercy rule was implemented in the bottom of the fifth after Harris-Stowe was held scoreless.
Ella Schouten earned the win with a complete-game shutout, featuring 12 strikeouts, no walks and only one hit.
Columbia's bats stayed hot in its second game of the day, scoring two in the first inning via an RBI single and sacrifice bunt. The Cougars blew the game wide open in the second with three RBI doubles and sacrifice fly to take a 7-0 lead.
Columbia tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third via an Abigail Pringer triple and a sacrifice fly. Harris-Stowe got one run on the board in the top of the fourth before Wheeler iced the game with a three-RBI homer to take a 13-1 lead.
Jazlin Gottman held Harris-Stowe scoreless in the top of the fifth to end the game and earn the win. She threw 10 strikeouts, one walk and allowed one hit. The lone Harris-Stowe run was unearned.
The Cougars continue their home stand in a doubleheader against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. First pitch for is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Kamasi takes first for MU in Wichita
Atina Kamasi earned first place with a 50.61 meter javelin throw during Missouri track and field's first day of the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas.
Sophomore Austin Popplewell set a personal best in the men's 1500, finishing in 4 minutes, 2.63 seconds to take 29th place in the event. Tyler Freiner also competed, finishing 14th for MU.
The Tigers also sent three athletes to compete in the women's 1500, with the best performance coming from Kaia Downs. The freshman finished in 4:44.13 to take 13th.
Missouri returns to action Saturday for Day 2, with tournament events starting at 1 p.m. in Wichita.
Stephens wins third straight
Stephens softball won both games in its home doubleheader against the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at Battle by 5-1 and 8-0.
UHSP jumped out to an early lead in the first, but the Stars quickly tied the game in the second. Sophomore Maisie Billups contributed two RBI to help the team come away with the win.
The second game was a one-sided affair, as Avery Throckmorton and Gillian Haled had three and two RBIs, respectively, to help build Stephens' lead.
In addition to the game, Stephens Softball announced that Gracie Hatton signed with the team and will begin play next season.
Stephens hosts Harris-Stowe State at 12 and 2 p.m. Saturday at Battle in a doubleheader.