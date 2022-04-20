Twelfth-seeded Missouri tennis lost 4-2 to No. 13-seeded Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC tournament Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida, ending its season.
The Tigers won 10 games total dropped the doubles point. Gabriela Martinez picked up the first win of the day when she took down Alexandra Mikhailukin a 6-1, 6-0 game. Elys Ventura was the final Tiger to score in singles action this season, as she came from behind in the second set to secure the point against Tamara Racine, 6-3, 7-5.
Missouri controlled four courts at one point with Bronte Murgett, Ellie Wright, Ventura and Martinez all securing their first sets.
“We are disappointed in the result from today but know that we took a huge step as a program this year. We finished 12th in the SEC this season; that is the second best finish in Mizzou’s (time in the) SEC,” coach Chris Wootton said. “The team played their hearts out and gave 100% this season. I am proud of the way this team finished the year and the fight they showed each and every day. We are sad to see our seniors leave and will never forget their contributions to Mizzou Tennis.”
With Missouri’s season coming to an end, Mississippi State will move on to face fifth-seeded Arkansas at 8 a.m. Thursday as the SEC tournament continues in Gainesville, Florida.