Missouri tennis lost to No. 1 Texas 7-0 in its season-opening match Sunday in Austin, Texas.
In the doubles competition, Gabriela Martinez and Bronte Murgett fell to the Longhorns' Allura Zamarripa and Bella Zamarripa after leading 5-2, once Texas stormed back to secure the doubles point first.
The Tigers were additionally swept in singles play, with Valentina Vasquez putting up the strongest fight. Vazquez won her first set 6-2 against No. 117 Malaika Rapolu, but dropped the next two games 6-2, 10-5.
Despite the loss, coach Chris Wootten was proud of his group's showing.
"The team performed at an incredibly high level. This was our first competition in four months and we took a step forward today," he said in a statement . "This first step piggybacks off our team's performance from the end of last season. We are growing a new culture and program, and I am very happy with how tough, gritty and relentless our team was today."
Next up, the Tigers will travel north to face Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.