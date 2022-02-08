Missouri tennis lost to No. 22 Oklahoma State 7-0 on Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Tigers were held winless in singles play, with all six matches being played in just two sets.
Bronte Murgett and Gabriela Martinez picked up the team’s only win in doubles over Dariya Detkovskaya and Oona Orpana 6-1,but the Tigers dropped the other two matches to lose the point.
Ellie Wright put together the best singles match against Orpana, losing 7-6, 6-3.
Missouri next plays Sunday against Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights match in Champaign, Illinois.