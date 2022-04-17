Missouri tennis lost 4-0 to No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday in its final match of the regular season. Bronte Murgett and Ellie Wright both played their final home matches for the Tigers, falling to Carson Branstine and Tatiana Makarova, respectively.
"Today was a great moment in our program history. Two of the greatest Tigers ever, played their last home match" Missouri coach Chris Wootton said in a news release. "We are grateful to Ellie and Bron for all they have done. Thank you to all all our fans and Mizzou family for being loud and rowdy at the match today."
Missouri now turns its attention to the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Florida. The Tigers are the No. 12 seed and face 13th-seeded Mississippi State at 12 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that match faces fifth-seeded Arkansas at 9 a.m. Thursday.