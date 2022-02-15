Missouri tennis lost 5-2 against Iowa on Tuesday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Tigers picked up the first point of the day after winning two of three doubles matches.
Gabriela Martinez and Bronte Murgett picked up their second doubles win of the season over Samantha Gillas and Marisa Schmidt 6-3.
Romary Cardenas and Ellie Wright picked up the deciding doubles point with their first doubles win of the season over Michelle Bacalla and Barbora Pokorna 6-3.
After a strong doubles performance, Missouri struggled in singles play, picking up just one win in six matches.
Wright was responsible for the sole Missouri singles victory after defeating Bacalla 7-5, 6-3.
Missouri returns to action against Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m Friday in Columbia.
Missouri swim and dive competes in first day of SEC Championships
Missouri‘s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams competed in the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Missouri‘s women’s team finished sixth with a time of 1 minute, 36.63 seconds. The men’s team took seventh with a time of 1:24.95.
In the 800 freestyle relay the women’s team finished ninth with a time of 7:11.08. The men’s team finished with a time of 6:21.78 to sit in fourth on the leaderboard.
Both Missouri dive teams also competed on day one.
In the women’s 1 meter, Sarah Rousseau paced the Tigers finishing 18th with a score of 233.75.
In the men’s 3 meter, Takuto Endo finished 10th with a score of 350.20. Carlo Lopez took 16th with a score of 316.00.
Day two sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.