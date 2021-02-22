Two days after one of the program’s biggest wins in recent history, Missouri tennis lost 4-0 to Ole Miss on Monday in a match that was previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira notched an upset win over No. 24 Sabina Machalova and Alexa Bortles in what was the lone bright spot for the Tigers. Murgett and Oliveira won 6-1 to notch their second ranked win of the season and take a 1-0 lead in the doubles portion before Missouri lost two straight matches and lost the doubles point.
In singles play, MU lost the first three matches to give Ole Miss the win. The Rebels dominated the singles portion, winning all six sets in their three matches. Murgett was the only player to win more than two games in any of the sets, falling 6-4 in the second set to No. 39 Machalova.
Missouri plays next at noon Saturday against UT Martin at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.