Missouri fell 4-1 to Alabama on Friday in a home match held at the Country Club of Missouri, where the Tigers competed because they are still unable to host tennis matches at Mizzou Tennis Complex, their regular home base, because of structural issues.
“Engineers from campus reviewed our courts this week and have advised that, out of an abundance of caution, we do not use our outdoor tennis courts until further notice,” an MU spokesperson said in a press release. “We will work with our campus partners to determine what repairs are necessary for the courts. In the meantime, we have secured alternative practice and competition locations for our tennis team.”