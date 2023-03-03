Missouri Tennis fell 4-0 to No. 20 Tennessee on Friday. The loss was the Tigers' third straight.
Tennessee (8-2, 1-0 SEC) started hot , securing the doubles point with a pair of 6-4 victories.
Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta was the first Volunteer to register a point in the singles matches, defeating Andrea Artimedi 6-2, 6-1.
Catherine Aulia took down MU's Inah Canete 6-2, 6-0, and Elza Tomase clinched the match for Tennessee by beating Laura Masic 6-1, 6-4.
The lone bright spot for Missouri was Mae Canete's performance. When the match was called, she led by a set and a break over Tennessee's Rebeka Mertena.
This marks MU's third consecutive match that it has not registered a point.
Missouri (9-4, 0-1) returns to the court at 10 a.m. Sunday to face No. 6 Georgia in Athens.
Columbia senior Gavin Frantz finished 25th out of 36 competitors in the men's weight throw at the NAIA Indoor Championships in Brookings, South Dakota.
Frantz recorded a distance of 53 feet, 10¼ inches.
Frantz will return on Saturday for the shot put finals.
