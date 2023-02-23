On Thursday morning, Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced a coaching change for Missouri tennis just one week before the start of SEC play.
MU is parting ways with Chris Wootton, who had been the head coach of the Tigers since 2021, and naming Bianca Turati the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Turati joined the program as an assistant in January after playing professionally from 2020-22. She reached a career-high of No. 259 in the Women's Tennis Association singles rankings.
Turati also was a standout collegiate player at Texas. She was an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American in 2018 and 2020. She also held the No. 1 spot in the ITA women's singles rankings for three months.
"In a short time in Columbia, I have learned about how special Mizzou is, and I welcome the opportunity to provide consistency and leadership for our team during the rest of the season," Turati said in a news release. "We have an impressive group of student-athletes in the program. I look forward to continuing to coach them and share my experiences as both a college and professional player to help our team achieve its goals."
This is the fifth coaching change made by MU since Reed-Francois took over as athletic director in 2021, but this is the first to take place in season.
An MU spokesperson said the university has no additional comments at this time.
Through their nonconference slate, the Tigers have played their home games between Springfield and St. Louis while the Green Tennis Center — MU's indoor home for practice and matches — is temporarily closed. Missouri's SEC home opener against Mississippi State on March 17 is expected to take place on the outdoor courts at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Missouri plays its final nonconference match of the season at 4 p.m. Friday against Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. It will be the first match of Turati's career as a head coach.