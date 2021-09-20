It was the first time Missouri tennis has gone to the ITA Milwaukee Classic, and one doubles pairing made it to the semifinals.
Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira beat Navy’s Kacey Moore and Jillian Taggart in the quarterfinals 7-6 to advance to the semis, where they lost to 6-2 on Monday to North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley and Reilly Tran.
In singles, Ellie Wright made it to the round of 16, and Oliveira won the consolation bracket. It was Missouri’s first tournament of the season. The Tigers’ next tournament is the ITA All-Americans from Oct. 1-10 in South Carolina.
CC women’s golf has two in top 15 of Lady Panther Invitational
Haleigh Berrey and Lilly Knipfel are tied for 15th at seven-over 79 after the first day of the two-day tournament hosted by Drury in Bolivar.
Columbia College has five total entries, two of whom are tied for 31st. Emily Strunck and Lauren Hawley both scored nine-over 81. The final Cougar, Sydney Willingham, is sitting at 75th with a 17-over 89.
The overall leader is McKendree’s Imogen Rafferty, who had an even par Monday. The tournament will continue Tuesday at Silo Ridge Country Club.
Missouri golf tied for fourth after first day at Husky Invitational
Missouri finished the first day at the Husky Invitational in a tie for fifth place with Nevada.
Yu Ta Tsai led the charge for the Tigers. He finished the day at five under and tied for eighth place. He tied for the lead with 12 birdies on his scorecard in the two rounds played Monday.
Jack Lundin also had a strong showing, finishing tied for 16th shooting 3-under par on the day.
Tolton alumnus Jack Parker finished the day tied for 19th.
Charlie Crockett made his debut after transferring from Hutchinson Community College and finished the day four-over par.
Tommy Boone finished the day at seven over.
As a team, Missouri shot 2 under on the Par 4s and 6 under on the Par 5s and had 35 birdies.
The invitational resumes Tuesday.