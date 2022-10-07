MU tennis picked up a total of eight wins in matches against Illinois, Middle Tennessee and Purdue on Friday in the June Stewart Invitational at Vanderbilt.
The Tigers went 5-1 in singles play against Illinois, 3-0 against Middle Tennessee and 1-3 in doubles play against Purdue.
Missouri next plays Purdue in singles matches and Vanderbilt in doubles matches Saturday.
MU swim and dive competes in Day 1 of SMU Invite
MU men's and women's swim and dive teams competed in the SMU Invite in Dallas, Texas. After Day 1, the men are in second with 136.5 points, and the women are fourth with 127.
Jack Dahlgren picked up a meet record in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1 minute 33.48 seconds. He also finished second in the 100 backstroke. Clement Secchi won the 100 butterfly in 46.18.
The Tigers compete in Day 2 of the invite Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.