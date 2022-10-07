MU tennis picked up a total of eight wins in matches against Illinois, Middle Tennessee and Purdue on Friday in the June Stewart Invitational at Vanderbilt.

The Tigers went 5-1 in singles play against Illinois, 3-0 against Middle Tennessee and 1-3 in doubles play against Purdue. 

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

