Missouri tennis’ Emelie Schwarte, Elys Ventura and Gabriela Martinez advanced to the Round of 32 in singles at the ITA Regionals in Iowa City, Iowa.
Schwarte took down St. Thomas’ Abigail Bremel in the first round of singles play 6-3, 6-0.
In the second round, Schwarte beat South Dakota’s Bea Havlickova 6-1, 6-2.
Ventura prevailed against Central Arkansas’ Sumomo Hamanaga in the first round of singles play 6-4, 6-2. In the second round, Ventura defeated Creighton’s Sarah Wilcox 6-3, 6-4.
Martinez won against Oral Roberts’ Rai Sengupta in the singles Round of 128, 6-4, 4-6 and 11-9, and then defeated Southeast Missouri’s Vivian Lai 6-2, 6-4.
All three MU players return to action Friday for their Round of 32 matches. Schwarte faces Saint Louis’ Mariona Perez, while Ventura will take on South Dakota’s Habiba Aly. Martinez will face Bradley’s Maria Bezmenova.
CC volleyball wins in straight sets against Harris-Stowe
Columbia College volleyball swept Harris-Stowe State on Thursday at Emerson Performance Center in St. Louis.
The Cougars’ Sidney Branson led the match with eight kills, four more than any of her teammates. Sophomore Magdalena Bostal led with seven digs against the Hornets.
Columbia (23-7, 5-1 AMC) faces Olivet Nazarene (14-6, 10-3 CCAC) at 5 p.m. and Central Methodist (22-4, 13-2 MAC) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayette.