Missouri tennis started its Fall season with two 7-0 victories over UMKC on Sunday at the Mizzou Sports Complex.
The Tigers played their first match indoors due to the weather, but moved to the outside courts for the second.
The Tigers didn't drop a single set in any of their singles or doubles matches on the day.
Missouri's next match is against Bellarmine at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Columbia.
Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
