Missouri tennis started its Fall season with two 7-0 victories over UMKC on Sunday at the Mizzou Sports Complex.

The Tigers played their first match indoors due to the weather, but moved to the outside courts for the second.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

