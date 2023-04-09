No. 12 Auburn defeated Missouri (10-14) 4-0 Sunday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The loss was Missouri's seventh straight.
Auburn (17-6) started strong, securing the doubles point with 6-4 and 6-3 victories.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
No. 12 Auburn defeated Missouri (10-14) 4-0 Sunday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The loss was Missouri's seventh straight.
Auburn (17-6) started strong, securing the doubles point with 6-4 and 6-3 victories.
In singles, the match was much closer, with four of the six matches going to a deciding third set, but Missouri didn't win a match. Auburn's Ali Despain beat MU's Eleanor Fay 6-1, 6-2 to make it 2-0, and not long after Ariana Arseneault beat Emelie Schwarte 6-4, 6-4 to make it 3-0.
Angella Okutoyi scored the dual-clinching point for Auburn, defeating Andrea Artimedi 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. The other three matches remained unfinished in the third set.
MU returns to action at noon Friday against Arkansas at Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. The dual is Missouri's final matchup of SEC play.
Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.