No. 2 Texas A&M easily handled Missouri on Sunday. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 7-0.

A&M secured the first point of the match by beating Missouri 6-1 and 6-4 in doubles.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you