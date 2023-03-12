No. 2 Texas A&M easily handled Missouri on Sunday. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 7-0.
A&M secured the first point of the match by beating Missouri 6-1 and 6-4 in doubles.
In singles, No. 83 Gianna Pielet dismantled MU's Romary Cadenas Rifka 6-1, 6-1, and No. 80 Jeanette Mireles beat Andrea Artimedi 6-2, 6-0.
The Aggies' No. 90 Jayci Goldsmith, Salma Ewing and No. 106 Mia Kupres also swept their matches.
The lone Tiger to win a set was Mae Canete, but she fell in a third set tiebreaker 6-1, 3-6, 13-11 to No. 5 Mary Stoiana.
MU's next match is against Ole Miss at 2 p.m. Friday in Columbia at the Mizzou Tennis Complex. Due to the temporary closure of the Green Tennis Center, the match will be the Tigers' first home match of the spring season.
Columbia College baseball went 1-1 against Viterbo University in a doubleheader Sunday.
The Cougars (15-9) could not secure the victory in their first game against the V-Hawks (2-13). Junior Brayden McGinnis added three RBI for the Cougars and Cayden Nicoletto added one, but it was not enough. The Cougars lost to the V-Hawks 4-6.
Later that same afternoon, however, their luck changed. Columbia shot out of the gate to take an early 7-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning.
Three Cougars — Cayden Nicoletto, Devyn Lopez and Riley Poulton — ended the second game with two RBI each.
The Cougars next play Missouri Valley College at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Sports reporter, Fall 2022
