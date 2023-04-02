No. 25 South Carolina breezed to a 4-0 victory over Missouri on Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina (12-6, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) secured the first point of the match with a close 2-1 doubles victory. Mae and Inah Canete won their match 6-4 for MU (10-12, 1-9), but the Gamecocks won the other two matches in tiebreaks.

