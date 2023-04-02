No. 25 South Carolina breezed to a 4-0 victory over Missouri on Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.
South Carolina (12-6, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) secured the first point of the match with a close 2-1 doubles victory. Mae and Inah Canete won their match 6-4 for MU (10-12, 1-9), but the Gamecocks won the other two matches in tiebreaks.
After three close doubles matches, South Carolina dominated the singles matchups. No. 6 Ayana Akli beat No. 75 Mae Canete 6-2, 6-1, and Elise Mills defeated Inah Canete 6-2, 6-2.
The Gamecocks sealed the victory when Gracie Mulville topped Emelie Schwarte 6-4, 6-4.
The remaining three matches were left unfinished.
Missouri's next match is at 2 p.m. Friday against Alabama in Columbia.
MU finishes 10th at The Bruzzy
Melanie Walker and Emily Staples each fired a 1-over 71 to lead Missouri women's golf in Sunday's final round of The Bruzzy. Walker finished 16 over for the tournament and tied for 51st. Staples tied for 46th and shot 15 over.
MU shot 14-over 294 and finished 55-over for the tournament. After beginning the day in 12th, the Tigers rose two spots and finished in 10th.
Kate Bibby shot 75 and Jade Zamora shot 77 to round out MU's scoring golfers. Bibby finished tied for 40th and 14 over for the tournament. She was MU's low scorer. Zamora shot 16 over and tied for 51st.
Sophia Yoemans shot 79 and finished 21 over for the tournament. She tied for 67th.
Hosts No. 42 North Texas won the tournament with a score of 16-over 856. Tulsa's Lilly Thomas took medalist honor after shooting 2 under for the tournament. Thomas was the lone individual to finish with a score under par.
Missouri returns to the course April 11-16 for the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
CC takes final game vs. Lyon
Columbia College baseball defeated Lyon College 6-4.
Columbia (22-12, 6-3 American Midwest Conference) found itself down early after giving up four runs in the first inning.
The Cougars slowly creeped back into the game before taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth inning.
Junior Indy Stanley capped off the win for the Cougars with a home run in the ninth inning, his second straight ninth-inning homer.
Columbia had four pitchers take the mound in the contest, combining for eight straight scoreless innings.
Columbia moves on to a doubleheader against Williams Baptist University starting at 1 p.m. Friday.