Missouri tennis was handled by Old Dominion in a 4-0 loss Friday in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday.
The Tigers' Bronte Murgett gave 37th-ranked Yuliia Starodubtseva a run for her money in singles play, going to a third set (1-6, 6-4, 1-1) before the match went unfinished.
Missouri's Elys Ventura found herself in a similar situation, going two sets with Alesya Yakubovich (4-6, 5-3) before the matchup was declared unfinished.
Additionally, Murgett and Ventura's teammate, Ellie Wright, was on track to upset 80th-ranked Alexandra Viktorovich in her singles match before play was halted. The match was labeled unfinished after a 6-4, 3-4 start.
Coach Chris Wootten credited the Monarchs following the loss.
"ODU is a very solid team. They played well at every spot today," he said. "We finished in a fury of games on multiple courts, but unfortunately it was a bit too late. We will take the lessons from playing a Top 25 team to Florida and get one percent better each day."
Missouri (5-6) will travel farther South to next take on Florida Atlantic at 2 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.