MU tennis’ first match Thursday at the ITA All-Americans in Charleston, South Carolina, saw Bronte Murgett take down Florida’s Carly Briggs in a singles matchup. Murgett won the first set 6-4, lost the second 6-4 and then won the final set 7-6 (4) to close out the match.
In doubles, Murgett and Marta Olivera then defeated Auburn’s Carolyn Ansari and Selin Ovunc 8-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the doubles consolation draw.
They will face Mississippi State duo Emmanouela Antonaki and Tamara Racine on Friday.