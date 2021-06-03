Missouri thrower Devin Roberson announced Thursday on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.
Roberson, a sophomore from Jefferson City, tweeted that the decision was "one of the hardest I've ever had to make."
"After a lot of prayers, I've decided that it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal," Roberson said in the post.
During his time at MU, Roberson competed in the shot put. His personal best throw was 54 feet and 2¾ inches.
Roberson came into the program ranked as the top-ranked combined thrower in the nation in 2019. His discus personal best throw of 218-4 is ranked seventh all-time among high school athletes. He also won two state championships in discus along with a New Balance National Championship in 2019.
"I will forever be grateful for my two years here, Mizzou will always be a huge part of me," Roberson said on Twitter. "God has other plans for me, and I am excited for the next chapter!"