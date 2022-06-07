MU Roberto Vilches successfully jumps over the bar set at 2.10 m

MU track and field athlete Roberto Vilches successfully jumps over the bar set at 2.10 m on his second attempt for first place in the men’s high jump at the Tom Botts Invitational on April 10, 2021, at Hearnes Center Field House. Vilches is one of eight MU athletes participating at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday through Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

 Trenton Almgren-Davis/Missourian

Eight Missouri athletes are headed to Eugene, Oregon for the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The four-day championships begin Wednesday and run through Saturday. They will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Missouri’s first athlete competes at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, when Christopher Conrad runs in the men’s 800-meter semifinals. Conrad is the lone sprinter for the Tigers and will run in the 800 final at 9:14 p.m. Friday if he advances.

A duo of throwers — Ava Curry and Sophia Rivera — will compete in the women’s javelin final at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Rivera is ranked No. 14 and Curry No. 23 out of 24 competitors. Ayele Gerken ends the evening competing in the women’s long jump final at 9 p.m.

Friday sees two MU jumpers in action. Roberto Vilches will compete in the finals of the men’s high jump at 7:30 p.m. Georgi Nachev will have a chance to improve on a ninth-place finish in 2021 at the national championships when he competes in the men’s triple jump finals at 8:20 p.m. Nachev is ranked sixth among this year’s competitors.

Arianna Fisher and Mara Häusler will round things off for the Tigers. Both will compete in the women’s triple jump finals at 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

