Eight Missouri athletes are headed to Eugene, Oregon for the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The four-day championships begin Wednesday and run through Saturday. They will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
Missouri’s first athlete competes at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, when Christopher Conrad runs in the men’s 800-meter semifinals. Conrad is the lone sprinter for the Tigers and will run in the 800 final at 9:14 p.m. Friday if he advances.
A duo of throwers — Ava Curry and Sophia Rivera — will compete in the women’s javelin final at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Rivera is ranked No. 14 and Curry No. 23 out of 24 competitors. Ayele Gerken ends the evening competing in the women’s long jump final at 9 p.m.
Friday sees two MU jumpers in action. Roberto Vilches will compete in the finals of the men’s high jump at 7:30 p.m. Georgi Nachev will have a chance to improve on a ninth-place finish in 2021 at the national championships when he competes in the men’s triple jump finals at 8:20 p.m. Nachev is ranked sixth among this year’s competitors.
Arianna Fisher and Mara Häusler will round things off for the Tigers. Both will compete in the women’s triple jump finals at 4:50 p.m. Saturday.