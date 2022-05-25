Missouri track and field competed in the first day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The athletes are competing to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
After Day 1, MU's Martin Prodanov and Chris Conrad advanced to the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday.
Prodanov qualified in the 1,500-meter run, finishing in fifth after running the race in 3 minutes, 41.10 seconds. William Sinclair finished 46th in the event in 3:56.99. Twenty-four runners advanced to the quarterfinals.
Conrad qualified in the 800, running a personal best 1:47.35 and finishing second.
Missouri's Jason Edwards also competed during Day 1. He finished 30th in the javelin throw after posting a throw of 200 feet, 11 inches.
Missouri will have nine athletes competing across five events Thursday − Sydney Oberdiek (hammer throw), Ayele Gerken (long jump), Emily Stauffer (shot put), Rondajai Washington (200) and Taylor Ciccolini, Atina Kamasi, Erin Zimmerman, Ava Curry and Sophia Rivera (javelin).