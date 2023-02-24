Missouri track and field began competition at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
After Day 1, the women's team is tied with Texas A&M for 11th with five points, trailing leader and 10-time reigning SEC champion Arkansas, which had 45. The men's team finished the day 13th after failing to score a point, trailing leaders Alabama and Ole Miss with 28.
Sydney Oberdiek had the Tigers' only individual scoring effort on the day, finishing the women's weight throw in seventh with a personal-best throw of 68 feet, 8 inches, which was good for three points.
The women's distance medley relay team finished seventh in the event in 11 minutes, 22.7 seconds to finish out the scoring on the day.
On the men's side, junior Angus Beer ran a personal best of 4:04.83 in the men's mile to qualify for the finals, which are set to begin at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.
Missouri will finish out the meet starting at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Missouri tennis loses Border War
MU tennis lost 4-0 to Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. It was the Tigers' second consecutive loss.
Kansas (6-1) took an early lead behind a pair of 6-1 victories in doubles. In singles, it continued its dominance with three straight-set victories: Malkia Ngounoue defeated Mae Canete 6-2, 7-6; Maria Titova beat Laura Masic 6-4, 6-4; and Carmen Roxana Manu was the most dominant, defeating Emelie Schwarte 6-1, 6-2.
Missouri (9-3) returns to the court next Friday to play Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, for its first SEC match of the season.
Columbia College routs Cottey, advances to AMC semis
Columbia College women's basketball, the No. 1 seed in the American Midwest Conference, never trailed in a 84-48 win over No. 8 Cottey in the AMC Tournament quarterfinals at the Southwell Complex.
Sophomore forward Mallory Shetley tallied team-highs of 16 points and six rebounds, guiding the Cougars to their third win over the Comets this season.
Junior guard Mackenzie Hess and junior guard Peyton Crowe tacked on 11 points each for Columbia, which showcased six different players with at least eight points.
Most of the Cougars' success came in the paint, where Columbia outscored Cottey 32-16 and outrebounded the Comets 39-24.
Sarah Hunt and Claudia Hadlock were the only two scorers in double figures for Cottey, tallying 12 and 11 points, respectively. Hadlock added a team-high seven rebounds.
Columbia jumped out to an 11-point advantage in the game's first nine minutes, building off a 3-pointer from junior guard Allison Stiers, which opened the scoring.
Its lead only grew from there, powered by efficient shooting (52.5% from the field) as well as 34 bench points.
The Cougars closed the game with 13 unanswered points, holding the Comets scoreless for the game's final 5:46.
Columbia advances to the semifinals, where it will battle Williams Baptist at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex.
Stephens basketball falls in AMC quarterfinals
Stephens basketball lost to Williams Baptist 64-58 in the AMC Tournament quarterfinals at the Southwell Complex.
Stephens shot 27.3% from the field and 6 for 22 from beyond the arc. The Stars found a groove in the second quarter, going on a 19-6 run, but could not overcome game-long shooting woes.
Stephens guard Alayasia Douglas scored a team-high 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting and added eight rebounds. Arthel Massaquoi scored 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting and added a team-high nine rebounds.