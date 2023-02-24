Missouri track and field began competition at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

After Day 1, the women's team is tied with Texas A&M for 11th with five points, trailing leader and 10-time reigning SEC champion Arkansas, which had 45. The men's team finished the day 13th after failing to score a point, trailing leaders Alabama and Ole Miss with 28.

