Missouri track and field had four top-three finishes in the final day of the Indiana Relays on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
Chris Conrad grabbed the Tigers' lone victory in the 800-meter race, finishing in 1 minute, 48.17 seconds. Jonathan Schmidt placed sixth in the race in 1:51.02.
Chris McKinzy Jr. started the day with an 8.16 in the 60 hurdles to grab a second-place finish. Alicia Burnett finished the women's 60 in 7.58 to place second.
The Tigers finished the day as well as they started, placing second in the men's 4x400 in 3:17.95 to end the meet.
Missouri also had athletes competing in the final day of the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, Texas.
Arianna Fisher was the only Tiger to finish in the top five of her event, placing fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 3 ¾ inches.
The Tigers next compete Feb. 10 in the Huskie Classic in Seattle and the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Cougars women's hoops extend winning streak to five
Columbia College women's basketball picked up another conference win at home, defeating Central Baptist 85-54.
Mackenzie Hess picked up a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars outscored the Mustangs 24-6 in the fourth quarter to cement the win.
The Cougars (17-4, 12-2 American Midwest Conference) next host Cottey at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex.
Columbia College competes in UCM Mule Relays
Columbia College men and women's track and field picked up seven top-three finishes at the UCM Mule Relays in Warrensburg.
Lily Ashrafzadeh started the day with a first-place finish in the women's long jump, marking at 17.06 feet.
Khristen Bryant went toe-to-toe with Central Missouri's Madi Wulfekotter in women's pole vault, with both athletes clearing 3.97 feet. Neither athlete could clear the next height, however, and Bryant was awarded second because Wulfekotter started at a later height.
Carter Brocato earned second in the 1-mile run, finishing in 4 minutes, 27.75 seconds.
The Cougars travel to compete in the Jim Green Invite at 10 a.m. next Saturday in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Cougars men's basketball tops Central Baptist
Columbia College men's basketball picked up a 71-61 win at home against Central Baptist.
Tony Burks led the Cougars (17-6, 9-2 AMC) in scoring with 25 points, followed by Collin Parker with 22.
Columbia College remains atop the AMC and will host the conference's second-place team, Missouri Baptist, at 3 p.m. next Saturday at the Southwell Complex.
Columbia College women's bowling finished Day 1 of Eagle Invite
Columbia College women's bowling closed the first day of the two-day Eagle Invite in Belton in fourth with 4,282 points.
The Cougars begin play in the final day of the invite at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.