Missouri track and field had four top-three finishes in the final day of the Indiana Relays on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Chris Conrad grabbed the Tigers' lone victory in the 800-meter race, finishing in 1 minute, 48.17 seconds. Jonathan Schmidt placed sixth in the race in 1:51.02.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

