Missouri track and field landed three transfers Thursday. The program announced via Twitter that Owen Bishop, Matthew Harding and Jacob Nicholson will represent the Tigers next season.
Bishop comes to Missouri after previously running at Columbia University. The Upland, California, native has a personal mile-time record of 4 minutes, nine seconds and a 3,000-meter run time of 8:22.
Harding joins the Tigers from McNeese State and has a personal record of 1:47 in 800m. The Colwyn Bay, Wales, native joins Chris Conrad in the 800m event.
Nicholson comes from Washington State and boasts a 8:23 3,000m personal record.