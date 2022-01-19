Missouri student-athletes had a record-breaking 2021 fall semester, as the cumulative 3.22 GPA set a school record.

Of sports affiliated, Missouri men’s and women’s track and field led the way with a combined 50 dean’s list recipients, 21 men and 29 women.

The men’s track and field team scored  its second-highest GPA on record, and it was their fourthstraight semester above a 3.0. Of the 46 athletes, two scored 4.0s.

The women’s team posted its highest fall GPA on record, 3.64. Twenty-nine of the team’s athletes were dean’s list recipients, with 14 of them earning 4.0s. This was their fourth straight semester with a GPA above 3.5.

The women’s cross country team was also in the mix with  its highest fall GPA on record, 3.71.

Missouri had 48 student-athletes achieve a 4.0 GPA .

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you