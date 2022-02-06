In 1996, Audrey J. Walton donated $1 million to the University of Missouri to fund the construction of Walton Stadium. By the 1998 Big 12 Track & Field Championships, it was recognized as one of finest track and soccer stadiums in the Midwest, according to Missouri records.
With two resurfacings since, Missouri has hosted a Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 2013 and its last home competition on April 10 of last year.
Those two resurfaces took place in 2006 and 2013, while an eight-year gap sits between today and its last.
Walton Stadium will be empty for the 2022 track and field outdoor season, as Missouri is the only SEC school to not host either an indoor or outdoor home meet.
That came down to an internal decision by the Missouri staff.
"Obviously a new Athletic Director came in August and one of the things (athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois) has talked about as a facility's master planning process, that will start this spring," senior associate director of athletics Ryan Koslen said. "We want to get it right and be comprehensive. Our new facilities oversight, Colleen Lamond, just started last week. And one of her tasks is to help oversee that process. So, we're looking forward to seeing her evaluation and the work with our campus partners on that."
The flat track at the Hearnes Center was set nearly 50 years ago, which doesn't match the current bank track format used in championship meets.
Without a home meet, cross country and track and field seniors will be honored at an upcoming Missouri men's basketball game, along with the swim team, which lost a home meet due to COVID-19.
"It's important to make sure we honor them and recognize their accomplishments and everything else," Koslen said. "As soon as we have that date, we will shoot it out there for sure."
The Tigers were off this weekend but return to competition Friday for a two-day meet at the Iowa State Classic. This marks Missouri's second trip to Ames, Iowa, for the outdoor season.